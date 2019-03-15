Bonds News
March 15, 2019 / 2:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after consumer sentiment data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views reduced their earlier decline on Friday as a University of Michigan survey showed consumers’ longer-term inflation expectations improved in early March.

At 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.936 percent, down almost 1 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below