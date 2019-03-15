U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after consumer sentiment data

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views reduced their earlier decline on Friday as a University of Michigan survey showed consumers’ longer-term inflation expectations improved in early March.

At 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.936 percent, down almost 1 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)