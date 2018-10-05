U.S. TIPS breakeven rates trim fall after wage data

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook trimmed their earlier fall on Friday as data showed a steady rise in wages and the jobless rate hitting a 49-year low in September, hinting at some building in price pressure.

At 9:34 a.m. (1334 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.17 percent, up 0.40 basis point from Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)