U.S. TIPS breakevens hold gains even as PPI falls

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on investors’ inflation outlook in a decade held its earlier gains on Wednesday even after the producer price index unexpectedly fell for the first time in 1-1/2 years in August.

At 9:21 a.m. (1321 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.12 percent, up 0.2 basis point from Tuesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)