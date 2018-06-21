FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 5:38 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. TIPS breakevens trim fall after strong auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook pared their earlier drop on Thursday following strong investor demand at a $5 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protection Securities (TIPS).

At 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was down 0.35 basis point at 2.12 percent, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)

