U.S. TIPS breakevens trim fall after strong auction

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook pared their earlier drop on Thursday following strong investor demand at a $5 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protection Securities (TIPS).

At 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was down 0.35 basis point at 2.12 percent, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)