TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall more as stock losses grow

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell further on Monday, with 10-year yields touching their lowest levels since November 2016 as the sell-off in Wall Street stocks intensified after Chinese state media said local firms have halted buying U.S. agricultural products.

At 1:12 p.m. (1712 GMT), yields on 10-year Treasury notes were down 11 basis points at 1.745% after hitting 1.731%, which was the their lowest levels since Nov. 9, 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

