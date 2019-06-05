Bonds News
June 5, 2019 / 4:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Grassley remarks on tariffs on Mexico

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields turned higher on Wednesday, paring their earlier fall as Wall Street rose further and safe-haven demand for bonds faded a bit after Chuck Grassley, a senior Republican U.S. senator, predicted United States will not impose tariffs on Mexican imports.

At 11:49 a.m. (1549 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 0.20 basis point lower at 2.119%. They held above 2.061% reached on Monday, which was their lowest level since September 2017. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

