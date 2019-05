NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields rose to session highs in late Friday trading as Wall Street added to its earlier gains following perceived encouraging comments about U.S.-China trade from President Donald Trump.

At 3:33 p.m. (1933 GMT), benchmark 10-Year Treasury yields were up 0.8 basis point at 2.465%, while 30-year yields were 0.3 basis point higher at 2.884%. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)