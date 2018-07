NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The yields on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries trimmed their earlier rise late on Tuesday following a Bloomberg report, citing sources, that U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to release of an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods to be hit with tariffs.

At 5:19 p.m. (2119 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last quoted at 2.8674 percent, while 30-year yield was last quoted 2.9656 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)