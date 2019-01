NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose further on Thursday, as Wall Street investors sold U.S. government debt and purchased stocks after Dow Jones reported that the United States was considering whether to remove tariffs on Chinese-made goods.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields reached a near three-week high of 2.761 percent. At 2.55 p.m. (1955 GMT), they were 2.747 percent, up 2.6 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)