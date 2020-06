June 17 (Reuters) - See below for details of the U.S. Treasury’s auction of 20-year bonds:

Term and Type of Security 19-Year 11-Month Bond

CUSIP Number 912810SR0

Series Bonds of May 2040

Interest Rate 1-1/8%

High Yield 1 1.314%

Allotted at High 54.47%

Price 96.702809

Accrued Interest per $1,000 $1.40625

Median Yield 2 1.260%

Low Yield 3 0.880%

Issue Date June 30, 2020

Maturity Date May 15, 2040

Original Issue Date June 01, 2020

Dated Date May 15, 2020