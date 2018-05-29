U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury futures were on track to record their highest single-day volume ever as the bond market on Tuesday rallied on worries about Italy’s political turmoil and a rout in U.S. and European stocks, according to a CME Group spokeswoman said.

As of late Tuesday trading, a combined 8.58 million 10-year T-note futures changed hands with roughly 5.31 million contracts for June delivery transacted, according to CME data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)