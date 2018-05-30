FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 1:51 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record - CME

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Single-day trading volume on U.S. Treasury and interest rates futures and options reached a record high on Tuesday as jitters about Italy’s political instability and a rout in U.S. and European stocks spurred a massive bond market rally, a CME Group spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

A combined 39.6 million in CBOT bond and CME interest rates contracts changed hands on Tuesday, breaking the previous peak of 26.6 million set on Nov. 9, 2016, according to the CME spokeswoman. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

