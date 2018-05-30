U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record - CME

May 30 (Reuters) - Single-day trading volume on U.S. Treasury and interest rates futures and options reached a record high on Tuesday as jitters about Italy’s political instability and a rout in U.S. and European stocks spurred a massive bond market rally, a CME Group spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

A combined 39.6 million in CBOT bond and CME interest rates contracts changed hands on Tuesday, breaking the previous peak of 26.6 million set on Nov. 9, 2016, according to the CME spokeswoman. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)