TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session highs on reports of Trump, Warsh meeting

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs on Friday on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump met with former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to discuss his potential nomination to succeed Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank.

At 10:23 a.m. (1423 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached a session peak at 2.339 percent before easing to 2.332 percent, up over 2 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)