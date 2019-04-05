TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as buying emerges

Bonds News
NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Friday, as investors who took a gloomier view of the March U.S. payrolls report stepped into the market, buying longer-dated Treasuries, analysts said.

At 10:40 a.m. (1440 GMT), the premium on 10-year Treasury yields over two-year yields fell 1.8 basis points to 15.8 basis points.

Ten-year yields were 2.499%, while two-year yields were 2.339%. They touched two-week highs shortly after the release of the March jobs data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

