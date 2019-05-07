TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens further on trade worries

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - The spread between U.S. short-dated and long-dated Treasury yields narrowed further on Tuesday as longer-dated yields fell to five-week lows on safe-haven demand for bonds due to renewed trade tension between China and the United States.

At 1:46 p.m. EDT (1746 GMT), the gap between the interest rates on three-month Treasury bills and the yields on 30-year bonds contracted just over 2 basis points, a level not seen since March 29, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)