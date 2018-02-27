FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens in the wake of Powell's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The margin between U.S. shorter- and longer-dated yields narrowed on Tuesday as Federal Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank would stick to a gradual approach on raising interest rates with inflation stuck below its 2-percent goal.

At 9:05 a.m. (1405 GMT), the spread between five-year and 30-year Treasury yields contracted 1 basis point to 53 basis points. It was wider than the decade-tight of 40 basis points set on Feb. 1, according to Tradeweb.

Reporting by Richard Leong

