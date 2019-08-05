Bonds News
August 5, 2019 / 8:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES -U.S. longer-dated yields post biggest fall in 14 months

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields on Monday recorded their steepest one-day drop in more than 14 months as investors scooped up low-risk government debt due to a worsening trade spat between China and the United States.

In late U.S. trading, yields on 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds fell by nearly 14 and 13 basis points, respectively. This marked their biggest single-day decline since May 29, 2018 stemming from a safe-haven rally fueled by worries about a political crisis in Italy.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below