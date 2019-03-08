Big miss in February jobs report sends U.S. yields lower

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after U.S. job growth dropped unexpectedly lower in February, with the economy creating only 20,000 jobs amid a contraction in payrolls in construction and several other sectors.

This could raise concerns about a sharp slowdown in economic activity and adds to the Federal Reserve’s case for putting its interest-rate hiking cycle on hold. Yields were lower across maturities, with the 10-year yield down 1.6 basis points. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)