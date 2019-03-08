Bonds News
March 8, 2019 / 1:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Big miss in February jobs report sends U.S. yields lower

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after U.S. job growth dropped unexpectedly lower in February, with the economy creating only 20,000 jobs amid a contraction in payrolls in construction and several other sectors.

This could raise concerns about a sharp slowdown in economic activity and adds to the Federal Reserve’s case for putting its interest-rate hiking cycle on hold. Yields were lower across maturities, with the 10-year yield down 1.6 basis points. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below