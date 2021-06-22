Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yields rise, yield curve steepens ahead of Powell testimony

By David Randall

 (Corrects date of yield curve reference to June 15 in first
paragraph)
    NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasuries
yields popped above 1.5% Tuesday as rising inflation
expectations helped steepen the yield curve for the first time
since June 15. 
    The spread between 5-year and 30-year Treasury yields rose
to 126.60 basis points, one day after hitting a low of 107.80,
while the spread between 2 and 10-year Treasury yields reached
126.40 basis points after touching its lowest levels since
February the day before. 
    The yield curve - a measure of future inflation expectations
- had been falling since mid-May as investors bet that the
Federal Reserve will act to clamp down on inflation as the
global economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. The
central bank surprised some market participants with its hawkish
turn at its policy meeting last week. 
    The 10-year yield rose to 1.4954% after touching 1.509%
earlier in the day. Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to
interest rate changes, dropped to 0.2382% while long duration
30-year bond yields rose to 2.1295%. 
    The Treasury market will likely remain volatile over the
summer as investors look ahead toward the Fed's annual symposium
at Jackson Hole, Wyoming in late August, analysts said. 
    "There remains a degree of collective disbelief in the
outright level of yields despite the Fed’s less dovish pivot and
the implication for the forward path of policy rates," said Ian
Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. 
    The Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on
inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes
into 2023, sparking a selloff in U.S. stocks, boosting the
dollar and flattening the Treasury yield curve in its fastest
re-shaping since March 2020, according to Citi analysts.
    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak before Congress
on Tuesday afternoon. Several other key Fed officials will be
making appearances throughout the week.            
    
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.04         0.0406    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.0525       0.0532    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-200/256   0.2382    -0.016
 Three-year note               99-104/256   0.4509    -0.021
 Five-year note                99-100/256   0.8764    -0.010
 Seven-year note               100-16/256   1.2405    0.005
 10-year note                  101-48/256   1.4954    0.010
 20-year bond                  103-24/256   2.0596    0.021
 30-year bond                  105-104/256  2.1295    0.023
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap      7.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -33.25        -0.25    
 spread (Reporting by David Randall
Editing by Alistair Bell)
