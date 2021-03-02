Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yield again retreats from one-year high

By Chuck Mikolajczak

 (In March 1 story, corrects Bryn Mawr Trust location to Berwyn
from Devon, Pennsylvania)
    NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
eased for a second straight session on Monday from a one-year
high hit last week as Federal Reserve officials continued to
downplay runaway inflation concerns, but a round of solid
economic data curbed the decline.  
    Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin
told the Wall Street Journal that while there is "daylight on
the horizon" for the U.S. economy, he does not see inflation
rising to problematic levels.
    "The market is digesting that the Fed is fully aware that
inflation will be higher in the short term; it is not a
surprise," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn
Mawr Trust in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. 
    "The fact the market is now back in line with the Fed and
the Fed's views, it will limit the volatility we saw from last
week." 
    Last week, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note
 hit a one-year high of 1.614%, sparked by rising
expectations of an improving economy, inflation concerns and a
weak seven-year auction. Even with the recent pullback, it is
still up about 50 basis points on the year. 
    Equity markets were heartened by the retreat in yields, with
each of the three major indexes up more than 2%, with the S&P
500 on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain
since June 5. 
    Despite the concerns sparking volatility, Morgan Stanley
strategist Vishwanath Tirupattur argued in a note on Sunday that
"higher real yields along with rising inflation expectations
create an environment where yields are rising for good reasons."
    The 10-year yield briefly moved higher after a report from
the Institute for Supply Management showed manufacturing
activity in February was at a three-year high. Commerce
Department data showed construction spending for January rose
1.7%, more than double the expected 0.8% increase.

    The prices paid component of the ISM data "is yet another
indicator that inflation pressures are mounting," said Wells
Fargo Senior Economists Sarah House and Tim Quinlan in a note on
Monday, "although Fed policymakers have repeatedly indicated
they are more concerned about the labor market and would be
willing to tolerate above-target inflation for a time." 
    Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price
to yield 1.4513%, from 1.456% late on Friday.
    Still, the longer dated 30-year bond last fell
26/32 in price to yield 2.2205%, from 2.182% late on Friday,
reflecting cautiousness.
    

  March 1 Monday 2:18PM New York / 1918 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN1               159-5/32     -0-2/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN1              133-32/256   0-104/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0375       0.038     -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.055        0.0558    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-252/256   0.1328    -0.012
 Three-year note               99-144/256   0.2736    -0.034
 Five-year note                98-238/256   0.7185    -0.058
 Seven-year note               99-248/256   1.1296    -0.045
 10-year note                  96-252/256   1.4513    -0.005
 30-year bond                  92-120/256   2.2205    0.039
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.75         2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.25         2.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Jonathan Oatis)
