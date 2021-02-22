CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Investors leave yields settled ahead of Powell remarks

(Corrects language on TIPS in fifth paragraph) By Ross Kerber Feb 22 (Reuters) - Investors left U.S. Treasury yields little changed on Monday as they looked ahead to remarks U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to give on Tuesday in Washington. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 1.3517% in morning trading. It had been as high as 1.394% overnight, the highest since February of 2020. Powell is scheduled to speak Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, and investors will be watching to see if he offers any changes to the central bank's dovish outlook of recent months as it looks to bring the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. Bryn Mawr Trust Director of Fixed Income Jim Barnes said investors will watch to see if Powell gives a more optimistic assessment of U.S. economic growth and for signs it might be quicker to act to control inflation. Doing so could help bring down the TIPS break even inflation rate. The 10-year U.S. TIPS break even inflation rate was at 2.151% and has been above 2% since Jan 27. "If there's anything that can break the streak of higher yields it can be the Fed," Barnes said. Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns. A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 124 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close and the highest since 2017. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1109% in morning trading. February 22 Monday 9:28AM New York / 1428 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.03 0.0304 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000 Two-year note 100-7/256 0.1109 0.002 Three-year note 99-182/256 0.2225 0.008 Five-year note 98-240/256 0.5937 0.013 Seven-year note 98-104/256 0.9883 0.009 10-year note 97-228/256 1.3517 0.007 20-year bond 98-36/256 1.9883 0.009 30-year bond 94-8/256 2.146 0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 13.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Alistair Bell and Nick Zieminski)