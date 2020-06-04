CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Longer-term yields higher on stimulus efforts, jobless claims

(Corrects "billion" to "trillion" in third paragraph) By Ross Kerber June 4 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields ticked up Thursday as European stimulus efforts and a slightly less grim U.S. jobs report helped support investor confidence. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.3 basis points in morning trading at 0.7837%, which also sent a closely-watched part of the yield curve higher. The European Central Bank said it would raise emergency bond purchases by 600 billion euros ($674 billion) to 1.35 trillion euros, and for six months longer than first planned. Meanwhile the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped below 2 million last week for the first time since mid-March, though the figures remained astonishingly high. The reports pushed world markets higher. However bad the current state of the economy, investors are focused on forward-looking data for the third quarter of 2020 and whether businesses will be able to get back on their feet in the face of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, said Justin Lederer, Cantor Fitzgerald treasury analyst. "We know the data is bad for Q2; we'll see what Q3 brings as economies reopen," he said. Thursday's session came a day after risk-on trading Wednesday when the 10-year note reached above 0.75% for the first time since April 15. The part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 59 basis points, about 3 basis points higher than Wednesday's close and the highest since March 20. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.194%. June 4 Thursday 9:23AM New York / 1323 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 174-29/32 -0-19/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-4/256 -0-44/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1475 0.1496 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.1725 0.1755 -0.002 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.194 -0.006 Three-year note 99-162/256 0.2503 0.000 Five-year note 99-84/256 0.3862 0.009 Seven-year note 99-64/256 0.6098 0.021 10-year note 98-124/256 0.7837 0.023 30-year bond 92-88/256 1.5715 0.020 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.25 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)