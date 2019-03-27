Bonds News
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Prices gain on global central bank dovishness

Karen Brettell

 (Corrects yield in 9th paragraph)
    * New Zealand central bank unexpectedly adopts dovish tone
    * ECB's Draghi says could further delay rate increase
    * Treasury to sell $41 bln five-year notes

    NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields slid on Wednesday but came off 15-month lows reached
overnight as investors remained focused on  central bank
dovishness globally.
    New Zealand's central bank unexpectedly said its next move
in interest rates was likely to be a cut, abandoning its neutral
stance at a policy review.             
    The European Central Bank could further delay an interest
rate increase and may look at measures to mitigate the
side-effects of negative interest rates, ECB President Mario
Draghi said on Wednesday.             
    Germany, meanwhile, sold debt with a negative yield for the
first time since 2016.             
    “There’s two conflicting stories here. One is that the Fed
and global central banks are keeping rates on hold, and that’s
creating a very supportive backdrop,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    “The other story is they are doing this because they expect
weakening and that the next move from here is a global
recession,” Goldberg said.
    Treasury prices have rallied strongly since the Federal
Reserve last Wednesday dramatically abandoned projections for
any interest rate hikes this year.             
    Gains in bond prices eased on Wednesday after data showed
that the U.S. trade deficit dropped more than expected in
January, and as U.S. stocks rose.                  
    Ten-year Treasuries             were last up 7/32 in price
to yield 2.389 percent, after falling to 2.352 percent
overnight, the lowest since December 2017.
    The yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes 
extended its inversion to nine basis points, before retracing
back to seven basis points. The inversion, if it persists, could
indicate that a recession is likely in one to two years.
    The Treasury Department will sell $41 billion in five-year
notes on Wednesday, the second sale of $113 billion in
coupon-bearing supply this week.
    A $40 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday met with
string demand.             
    The Treasury will also sell $32 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.

  
 
