CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits 3 pct ahead of $32 bln 2-year auction

(Corrects name, title, location in 9th paragraph) * U.S. to sell $32 bln two-year, fixed-rate notes * U.S. 2-year yield rise to 2.5 pct, highest since Sept. 2008 * U.S. 10-year yield touches 3 pct for first time in four years By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield hitting 3 percent for the first time in over four years ahead of a $32 billion auction of a new two-year notes, which is part of this week's $96 billion in fixed-rate government debt supply. Inflation concerns due to rising commodity prices, along with worries about growing Treasury supply, have stoked selling in Treasuries since late last week, analysts said. The move propelled the 10-year yield above 3 percent to its highest since January 2014 and steepened the yield curve from its flattest level in more than a decade last week, Reuters data showed. "The market is quite concerned about commodity prices across the board with the exception of agricultural prices. They feed into inflation," said Rob Waldner, chief strategist at Invesco Fixed Income in Atlanta. Oil and many industrial metal prices have climbed on strong global demand, while soy, sorghum and other crop prices have been pressured by the trade tension between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies. Some traders, while expecting the 10-year yield to breach 3 percent as inevitable, said it is not a harbinger of a market rout due to evidence of buying in the past 24 hours emerging when the 10-year yield moves near that threshold. At 10:38 a.m. (1429 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield was up over 1 basis point at 2.986 percent after rising to 3.003 percent, which was the highest since Jan. 2014. The two-year yield touched 2.500 percent, which was last seen in September 2008 before subsiding to 2.487 percent, up 1 basis point on the day. “These are psychologically and technically notable levels. They will continue to press higher through the end of the year," said Bill Northey, senior vice president with U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana. The spread between two-year and 10-year yields widened modestly to 49.6 basis points after narrowing to 41.1 basis points, its tightest level in over a decade last Wednesday. At 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Treasury will sell its last two-year fixed-rate debt, which traders expected would fetch a yield of 2.512 percent. The Treasury will sell $35 billion of five-year securities on Wednesday along with $17 billion in two-year floating-rate notes. It will auction $29 billion of seven-year debt on Thursday. Most analysts said this week's Treasury supply will likely attract decent buying as demand from yield-minded investors offsets concerns about further rate increases from the Federal Reserve. April 24 Tuesday 10:37AM / 1437 Price US T BONDS JUN8 142-24/32 -0-7/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-68/256 -0-16/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.8425 1.8769 0.052 Six-month bills 1.9975 2.0459 0.008 Two-year note 99-142/256 2.4871 0.013 Three-year note 99-60/256 2.6444 0.011 Five-year note 98-128/256 2.8278 0.009 Seven-year note 98 2.9459 0.010 10-year note 98 2.9864 0.013 30-year bond 97-8/256 3.1542 0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -12.25 0.75 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)