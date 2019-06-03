CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. bond market rally carries on after best month since 2011

(Corrects to read December 2017, not September 2017, in 8th paragraph.) * Fed's Bullard says a U.S. rate cut may be 'warranted soon' * Futures imply traders see Fed cutting interest rates in July * ISM U.S. factory index falls to lowest since October 2016 * U.S. Treasuries produce highest monthly return since Aug 2011 By Richard Leong June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since September 2017 on Monday as investors piled more cash into low-risk debt to seek protection from market volatility due to growing trade conflicts between the United States and its trade partners. Bond yields tumbled also on expectations of an imminent rate cut from the Federal Reserve in a bid to stabilize markets and the economy with manufacturing growth cooling to its weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in May. "It's just that things seem to be getting bad enough every day that the Fed is going to cut," said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. senior interest rates strategist at TD Securities. The near $16-trillion sector produced a total return of 2.35% in May, its strongest monthly showing since August 2011, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg and Barclays. Long-dated Treasuries generated a stellar 6.7% return, their juiciest performance since January 2015, as the safe-haven market rally knocked 10-year yields some 36 basis points lower last month. In just a month they leapfrogged junk bonds as the best performing U.S. bond sector so far this year. Treasuries were among the top assets in the world in May. They handily beat stocks but trailed the yen somewhat. At 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 6.10 basis points to 2.081% after hitting 2.071%, their lowest level since September 2017. Ten-year yields were set for their biggest two-day fall in just over a year. Two-year yields declined 10.20 basis points to 1.842%. They touched 1.838% earlier Monday, which was their lowest since December 2017. Two-year yields were on track for their biggest two-day fall since October 2008 when they declined by nearly 35 basis points. Shorter-dated yields have tumbled on a growing conviction that the Fed would lower key rates more than once before year-end to stave off a recession. RATE-CUT BETS GROWING St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday a rate cut may be "warranted soon" due to global trade risks and weak domestic inflation. In what is widely accepted as a recession signal, 10-year yields have been firmly below three-month note yields . The inversion in the yield curve has become more pronounced and steepened at one point on Monday at 27 basis points, the deepest since 2007. Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in a 60% chance of a rate cut at the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting, up from 18% a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch program. They implied a 82% chance of another rate cut at the Fed's December meeting, up from 30% a week ago. Still it might be too early for the Fed to cut rates this summer. "The bond market is a bit over-excited," said TD's Goldberg. "We have not yet seen trade (risk) has spilled over enough into the real economy." Monday, June 3, at 1500 EDT (1900 GMT): Price Change US T BONDS SEP9 154-20/32 29/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 127-72/256 17/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.29 2.3346 -0.019 Six-month bills 2.245 2.308 -0.047 Two-year note 100-141/256 1.8417 -0.102 Three-year note 100-238/256 1.7994 -0.096 Five-year note 100-186/256 1.8469 -0.082 Seven-year note 101-8/256 1.9663 -0.067 10-year note 102-160/256 2.0814 -0.061 30-year bond 106-220/256 2.5462 -0.037 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 23.80 3.05 30-year vs 5-year yield 69.80 4.40 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 1.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Virginia Furness in LONDON Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)