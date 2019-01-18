Bonds News
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields hit 3-week highs as Wall Street rallies

Richard Leong

    * U.S. factory output rises more than forecast in December
    * Hopes for end to U.S.-China trade spat boost Wall Street 
    * U.S. consumer sentiment sags to weakest since Trump's win
    * U.S. financial markets closed Monday

    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to
three-week highs on Friday as investors piled back into Wall
Street on hopes Washington and Beijing are moving to end their
trade dispute and stronger-than-expected data on manufacturing
production.
    Bond yields were on track for a second week of increase as
10-year yields climbed further from the near one-year low set
two weeks ago.
    "The risk-on mood has caused yields to move higher," said
John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research
Associates in New York.
    S&P 500 index was up 1.09 percent, while the Dow
 was 1.01 percent higher and the Nasdaq was up 1.1
percent.
    The improved outlook on trade came in the aftermath of a
Wall Street Journal report that a report that U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin was considering lifting some or all
tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. The Treasury denied Mnuchin
floated such recommendation.
    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
hit a near three-week peak of 2.790 percent. It was last 2.786
percent, 3.9 basis points higher than Thursday's close.
    The 10-year yield was poised to increase almost 9 basis
points this week, which would be the biggest weekly increase
since the week of Nov. 2, according to Refinitiv data.
    Treasury yields have risen partly on competition from
higher-yielding corporate bonds. Companies have raised $25.7 
billion through investment-grade debt sales this week, according
to IFR.
    Worries about a slowing U.S. economy eased following a
Federal Reserve report that showed industrial output grew 0.3
percent in December, more than what analysts had forecast.

    But consumer sentiment deteriorated in early January to its
weakest level since October 2016, before Donald Trump's
presidential victory, according to the University of Michigan.

    The federal government shutdown, which is in its 28th day,
remains a concern for investors as well as consumers.
 
    Given the recent batch of mixed data and volatility in the
stock market, Fed officials have signaled they are in hurry to
raise interest rates again after a rate hike last month.
    Earlier Friday, New York Fed President John Williams said
the U.S. central bank must be patient and guided by data when
deciding whether to raise interest rates..
    U.S. financial markets will be closed on Monday for the
Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
    
January 18 Friday 11:22AM New York / 1622 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR9               144-14/32    -19/32    
 10YR TNotes MAR9              121-44/256   -11/32    
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             2.36         2.4063    -0.004
 Six-month bills               2.44         2.5039    -0.001
 Two-year note                 99-207/256   2.6014    0.037
 Three-year note               99-186/256   2.5958    0.044
 Five-year note                100-8/256    2.618     0.049
 Seven-year note               99-144/256   2.6944    0.046
 10-year note                  102-232/256  2.7842    0.037
 30-year bond                  105-72/256   3.102     0.026
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       18.10        -0.40     
 30-year vs 5-year yield       48.20        -1.95     
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        15.75        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.75        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -18.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Richard Leong)
