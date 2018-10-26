CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall to three-week lows as equities tumble

(Corrects prices in paragraphs 10 and 11) * Treasury moves taking cues from stocks * Consumer spending boosts third-quarter GDP * Oil price drop reduces inflation expectations By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped to three-week lows on Friday as stocks sank in volatile trading, boosting demand for safe-haven government debt. Disappointing earnings reports from Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc rekindled a rush to dump technology and high-growth stocks. Stock markets around the world were on track for their longest weekly losing streak since 2013. “It’s a global flight to safety," said Collin Martin, director, fixed income, at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. Treasuries have largely moved in lock-step with stocks this week, with yields rising and falling with equity prices. “At this point, the rout in equities and broader deterioration in risk sentiment seems to be the primary driver of the rally in Treasuries,” said Jonathan Cohn, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. A drop in oil prices this month is also a large factor behind bond strength, because it has reduced inflation expectations. “This has been a move driven by inflation expectations primarily,” said Cohn. U.S. crude prices were trading at $67.52 on Friday, from $76.90 on Oct. 3. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell as low as 3.057 percent on Friday, the lowest level since Oct. 3, before rising back to 3.083 percent. The yields are down from a more than seven-year high of 3.261 percent hit on Oct. 9. Oil hit its highest level since 2014 on Oct. 3, which was the same day that Treasury yields broke above their then-range on the way to the recent high. There is speculation that if the weakness in equity markets persists, it could derail the Federal Reserve’s plans to further hike interest rate. Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, said on Thursday that the recent cratering of stock markets is nowhere near severe enough to rattle confidence and significantly hurt U.S. business and consumer spending. The Commerce Department on Friday reported that third-quarter gross domestic product increased at an annualized rate of 3.5 percent, slowing less than expected as a tariff-related drop in soybean exports partially offset by the strongest consumer spending in nearly a four years and a surge in inventory investment. “It was a pretty good GDP result on balance,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. “It seems like the Treasury markets are taking this as modestly economically positive, bond negative.” (Reporting by Karen Brettell Additional reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York Editing by Leslie Adler) )