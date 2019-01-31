CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold decline as jobless claims surge

(In second paragraph, corrects yield to 2.658 percent not 2.685 percent)

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels on Thursday as domestic jobless claims jumped to a 1-1/2 year peak last week, stoking concerns about a deterioration in labor conditions and overall economic growth.

At 8:36 a.m. (1336 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 2.7 basis points at 2.670 percent. It touched 2.658 percent earlier Thursday, the lowest level since Jan. 7. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Frances Kerry)