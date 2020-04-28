CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Yields higher despite strong note auctions

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to make clear yields rose despite strong auctions) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, April 27 - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday despite strong auctions of two- and five-year notes as investors braced for massive looming supply to finance the stimulus measures aimed at combating the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. While the bonds rallied briefly after the auctions, the benchmark 10-year yield was still up 5.8 basis points at 0.6542%. The five-year note yield, last up 3.7 basis points at 0.4005%, had dipped after the U.S. Treasury sold $43 billion of five-year notes with nearly half of bids awarded at a high yield of 0.394%. Investors were looking to Treasuries for yield and as a haven due to uncertainty about how badly the economy will dive and how soon it might recover, said Kim Rupert, managing director, global fixed income analysis, at Action Economics in San Francisco. "Uncertainty is keeping a solid bid in Treasuries," she said, even in the face of "gargantuan" supply. An auction of $42 billion of two-year notes was also described as strong by analysts. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, retreated from earlier session highs and was last up less than a basis point at 0.2243%. On Tuesday, $35 billion of seven-year notes are slated to be sold. After the Bank of Japan announced more stimulus measures on Monday, the focus this week will turn to the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday with the Fed's rate decision. Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, said the macro picture from the Fed may be "a bit bleaker" than the markets have been regarding reopenings and recoveries in the face of the virus. "If (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell chooses to emphasize messages about a slow rebound in 2021, that could be a news item from Wednesday and that will reverberate a little bit based on where Q1 GDP comes in," he said. More states are poised this week to begin loosening restrictions on businesses even as ways to systematically screen for the coronavirus were lacking. The number of known U.S. infections topped 960,000 on Sunday with deaths surpassing 54,700. In repurchase agreement (repo) operations on Monday, the New York Federal Reserve said it accepted all $200 million in bids for a 29-day operation. No bids were submitted for an overnight repo operation meant to keep the federal funds rate within the target range. In a one-day repo operation later in the day, all $300 million in bids were accepted. April 27 Monday 1:45PM New York / 1845 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1125 0.1144 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.14 0.142 0.000 Two-year note 100-74/256 0.2243 0.008 Three-year note 99-228/256 0.2871 0.026 Five-year note 100-124/256 0.4005 0.037 Seven-year note 100-112/256 0.5605 0.051 10-year note 108-4/256 0.6542 0.058 30-year bond 118-168/256 1.2483 0.069 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.50 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)