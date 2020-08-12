Bonds News
August 12, 2020 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Yields jump to one-month high before record 10-year sale

Karen Brettell

4 Min Read

 (Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday)
    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped to
one-month highs on Wednesday before the Treasury will sell a
record amount of 10-year notes, and after data showed a
larger-than-expected increase in consumer prices in July.
    The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the
curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its
funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances
measures to offset the impact of the epidemic.
    "This whole week we're dealing with supply coming into the
market," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies
in New York.
    The Treasury will sell a record $38 billion in 10-year notes
on Wednesday and an additional $26 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
    A record $48 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday
drew solid demand after yields rose heading into the auction,
making the notes more attractive.
    Yields also rose on Wednesday after the Labor Department
said its consumer price index rose 0.6% last month after
rebounding 0.6% in June. In the 12 months through July, the CPI
accelerated 1.0% after climbing 0.6% in June.
    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising
0.3% in July and gaining 0.8% year-on-year.
    "This is a pretty surprising report," Simons said. However,
"year-over-year, you still see pretty weak readings. You have to
look at the overall economy and how much slack there is," Simons
added.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped seven basis
points to 0.662% after earlier reaching 0.691%, the highest
since July 7. They are up from a low of 0.504% on Thursday.
    The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
 steepened two basis points to 51 basis points.
    Treasuries have also weakened this week as risk appetite
improved. Stocks rose on Wednesday with the S&P 500 crawling
toward a record high.
    
    August 12 Wednesday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP0               178-29/32    -0-7/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP0              139-60/256   -0-4/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.105        0.1065    -0.006
 Six-month bills               0.12         0.1217    -0.002
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   0.1529    -0.008
 Three-year note               99-212/256   0.1826    -0.006
 Five-year note                99-208/256   0.2881    -0.002
 Seven-year note               99-56/256    0.4892    0.002
 10-year note                  99-164/256   0.6631    0.005
 20-year bond                  99-236/256   1.1294    0.010
 30-year bond                  97-104/256   1.3562    0.009
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below