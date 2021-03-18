Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Yields soar as Fed to let inflation run hot

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Sujata Rao, Karen Pierog

 (Corrects first sentence to show that the Fed is expected to
keep rates near 0% until at least 2024 instead of until at least
2023)
    March 18 (Reuters) - The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury
note on Thursday rose above 1.75% for the first time in 14
months after the Federal Reserve pledged to look past inflation
and keep interest rates near 0% until at least 2024, then ticked
lower after the release of mixed economic data.
    The jump in yields accelerated a move out of growth stocks
with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling more than 2%. 
     The rate on the benchmark 10-year note touched
1.7540%, which it had not seen since January 2020 before the
coronavirus pandemic sent yields and stocks crashing. It was
last at 1.7099%. 
    The yield on 30-year bonds reached 2.518%, its highest since
August 2019. It was last at 2.4515%.
    Yields eased a bit after the release of data showing the
number of Americans filing for jobless benefits unexpectedly
rose last week, while a separate report indicated the Philly Fed
business index jumped more than expected to its highest level
since 1973.
    Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee, said the market is "reacting totally in fear
of the worst possible scenario: that inflation runs out of
control and the Fed can't get it back."
    "In effect that's a tail risk wagging the entire market at
this point," he said. 
     Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday repeated pledges to
hold interest rates steady in an effort to keep economic
recovery on track even if inflation breached its 2% target this
year. 
    At its two-day policy meeting this week, the Fed also upped
economic growth forecasts to 6.5%, which would be the highest in
almost 40 years, and predicted a fall in unemployment to 4.5%
.
    "The Fed has given a little bit of a green light to higher
rates and the reason is pricing to reality, pricing to this
stronger economic environment," said Tony Rodriguez, head of
fixed income strategy at Nuveen. 
    He said the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, the massive
$1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus heading to taxpayers and others,
as well as improving economic data no longer merit a 1% 10-year
yield, which Nuveen projects should rise closer to 2% by year
end. 
    Expectations are that the coronavirus relief package signed
into law by President Joe Biden last week will boost economic
growth and cause inflation to rebound.
    The breakeven inflation rate on 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) climbed to 2.344%, the
highest level since January 2014, following Thursday's $13
billion auction of the securities. It later slipped to around
2.306%. The TIPS yield rose as high as -0.549%. The offering
resulted in a high yield of -0.580% and a bid-to-cover ratio, a
gauge of demand, of 2.42 times.
    "Typically a good auction for the inflation-protected market
does lower rates in nearby securities, but not this time," Vogel
said.
    The U.S. central bank also said that starting Thursday it
would increase the size of its daily reverse repurchases to $80
billion, from $30 billion, which would help put a floor under
short end if record amounts of cash in circulation drives
overnight borrowing costs to zero.
    Three-month bills were around 0.0152%, slipping
to their lowest since last March, when the Fed lowered its fed
funds target to 0.00% to 0.25%. One-month bills
traded as low as 0.0050% on Thursday.
    Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury announced auctions next week
for $60 billion of two-year notes and $61 billion of five-year
notes. A $62 billion offering of seven-year notes on March 25
comes after last month's disappointing auction in that maturity 
helped accelerate a move up in yields.
    The two-year Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was 2.4 basis
points higher at 0.1531%.    
    A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures
the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, reached 160.15 basis points, the widest since July
2015. It was last up 4.74 basis points from Wednesday's close at
155.48 basis points.
    
March 18 Thursday 3:38PM New York / 2038 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.015        0.0152    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.0325       0.033     -0.015
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   0.1531    0.024
 Three-year note               99-200/256   0.3236    0.035
 Five-year note                98-76/256    0.8522    0.070
 Seven-year note               98-148/256   1.34      0.078
 10-year note                  94-176/256   1.7099    0.069
 20-year bond                  92-96/256    2.357     0.024
 30-year bond                  87-212/256   2.4515    0.013
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.00        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.25        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75        -2.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25        -2.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.25         0.00    
 spread (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Saikat Chatterjee
and Alden Bentley; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan
Oatis)
