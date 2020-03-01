Implied yield on U.S. 10-Year treasury futures trading below 1% for first time

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The implied yield on U.S. 10-Year Treasury futures traded below 1% for the first time, as investors grew increasingly unnerved by the spread of coronavirus.

Treasury futures jumped at the open of trading on Sunday night as investors took little solace from weekend comments by U.S. officials that aimed to soothe panic about a pandemic.

Stock futures opened lower. Stock markets plunged last week, with an index of global stocks setting its largest weekly fall since the 2008 financial crisis, and more than $5 trillion wiped off the value of stocks worldwide. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Dan Burns; Editing by Daniel Wallis)