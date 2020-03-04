REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield rises above 1% as stocks strengthen

(Clarifies 10-year note yield move in lead) * Yield curve steepens for 2nd day * Biden's Super Tuesday victory debt-friendly - analyst * Upbeat U.S. economic data fails to lift market sentiment By Karen Pierog and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury 10-year yields climbed above 1% on Wednesday as stronger U.S. equities blunted safety-bid moves to fixed income. Yields hit a session high of 1.043% in afternoon trading after largely staying just below 1% where they landed for the first time ever on Tuesday. "Yields are moving with stocks," said Lou Brien, market strategist, at DRW Trading in Chicago. "Now this pushed it to the end of the day where people are probably taking profits off the volume trade in the Treasury market," he added. Yields on 30-year bonds also rose, reaching a session high of 1.689%. U.S. long-dated Treasury yields hit record lows on Tuesday following the Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point rate cut in response to the economic fallout from the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Robert Robis, chief fixed income strategist at BCA Research in New York City, said Treasuries were still trading off the rate cut, which overshadowed overnight presidential primary results. "Bonds are catching a bid because of uncertainty," he said. As for former Vice President Joe Biden's return to front-runner status over Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries, Robis said "a Biden presidency sounds more debt-friendly than a Sanders presidency." The yield curve continued to steepen on Wednesday, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year widening to 34.40 basis points from 29.8 basis points on Tuesday. Another key yield curve gauge also has steepened, with the spread between three-month bills and 10-year notes at 28 basis points, marking the widest spread since mid-January. "What the Fed did yesterday ensures that the yield curve will maintain some degree of steepness," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri. "Having a steep yield curve maintains some level of confidence that ultimately we may not go into recession, that we're just going to slow down economically." On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields fell to 0.667% from Tuesday's 0.729%. They touched 0.614%, the lowest in nearly four years. Wednesday's data was solid, with the ADP National Employment Report showing private payrolls rose by 183,000 jobs last month, compared with a forecast of 170,000 new jobs. U.S. services sector activity also accelerated to a one-year high in February, suggesting underlying strength in the economy. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index increased to a reading of 57.3 last month, the highest level since February 2019, from 55.5 in January. March 4 Wednesday 4:06PM New York / 2106 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.7225 0.7359 -0.217 Six-month bills 0.6775 0.6893 -0.164 Two-year note 100-230/256 0.6689 -0.060 Three-year note 101-248/256 0.699 -0.043 Five-year note 101-196/256 0.7635 -0.010 Seven-year note 101-94/256 0.9225 0.007 10-year note 104-92/256 1.0376 0.021 30-year bond 107-132/256 1.6796 0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski, Tom Brown and Sonya Hepinstall)