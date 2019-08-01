REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields hit 4-week lows on weak growth view

(Refiles to fix story title) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with longer-dated yields hitting four-week lows as investors piled into U.S. government debt on the view global economic growth would decelerate further and domestic inflation would stay sluggish. Shorter-dated yields dropped as traders reconsidered whether the Federal Reserve could limit the number of rate cuts in the coming months if global business activities deteriorate further due to trade tensions. On Wednesday, the Fed implemented its first rate decrease since 2008, though Chairman Jerome Powell dampened expectations that the central bank had adopted an easing policy that involves a series of rate cuts. "The bottom line is that they are looking for insurance cuts," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. The futures market implied traders see a 61% chance the Fed would lower rates again at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, up from 51% late on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Thursday's disappointing economic data also stoked the safe-haven appetite for Treasuries. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 51.2 last month, the lowest reading since August 2016, while U.S. construction spending fell in June. At 12:10 p.m. (1610 GMT), yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5.50 basis points lower at 1.966%. They touched 1.952% earlier Thursday, which was the lowest since July 5. The 30-year bond gained 1 point in price for a yield of 2.481%, down 4.50 basis points on the day. Thirty-year yields hit 2.465%, the lowest since July 5. August 1 Thursday 12:09PM EDT/ 1609 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP9 156-25/32 1-6/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 127-252/256 0-144/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.045 2.0898 0.005 Six-month bills 2.0425 2.0924 -0.004 Two-year note 99-220/256 1.8221 -0.066 Three-year note 99-238/256 1.7744 -0.074 Five-year note 99-234/256 1.768 -0.077 Seven-year note 100-26/256 1.8594 -0.069 10-year note 103-168/256 1.9623 -0.059 30-year bond 108-92/256 2.4765 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)