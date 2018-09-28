REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries on track for worst month since January

(Changes to "since" from "in" in first paragraph) * Rising supply, yields hurt $15 tln sector in September * Italy's budget woes spur safe-haven bids for U.S. bonds * Traders shrug off mixed economic data By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as the bond sector was on track for its worst month since January as a result of rising government debt supply and sturdy economic data that have enabled the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates. Bond yields dipped on the day as investors bought longer-dated debt to rebalance their portfolios before the end of the month. Worries about Italy's fiscal woes spurred safe-haven demand for German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, analysts said. "You have some month-end and quarter-end buying. You also have some concerns about Italy," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Italy's new government proposed a 2019 budget with a deficit three times bigger than the previous administration's target, setting up a clash with the European Commission. This touched off a sell-off in Italian sovereign debt, sending local 10-year yield over a quarter point higher to 3.719 percent. At 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 1 basis point lower at 3.046 percent. On Tuesday, they reached 3.113 percent, the highest since May, Reuters data showed. Their German counterpart was down 6 basis points at 0.469 percent. Bond traders brushed off Friday's economic data which came in mixed. The latest figures signaled solid consumer spending and sentiment, but a moderation in inflation. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve signaled it remained on its gradual rate-hike path given the economic expansion supported by the massive tax cut enacted last December. Interest rates futures implied traders priced in nearly an 80 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point at its Dec. 18-19 meeting, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Growing Treasuries supply in a bid to fund a widening fiscal deficit likely reduced the appeal of buying this week's government debt issues. The Treasury Department sold a combined $107 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes to soft investor demand. Rising supply and yields have hurt the $15.3 trillion government debt sector this month. That has produced a loss of nearly 0.95 percent, which would mark the steepest monthly decline since January, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg and Barclays. September 28 Friday 10:54AM New York / 1454 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 140-23/32 2/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-216/256 3/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.16 2.2015 0.010 Six-month bills 2.31 2.3691 -0.001 Two-year note 99-222/256 2.8188 -0.016 Three-year note 99-162/256 2.8802 -0.017 Five-year note 99-174/256 2.9444 -0.016 Seven-year note 99-244/256 3.0075 -0.016 10-year note 98-140/256 3.0463 -0.009 30-year bond 96-124/256 3.1831 0.001 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 22.50 0.40 30-year vs 5-year yield 23.80 1.25 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.00 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)