December 13, 2019 / 4:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as trade deal largely priced in

Gertrude Chavez

5 Min Read

 (Corrects typo in first paragraph)
    * China, U.S. agree on text of Phase one deal
    * U.S., China to cancel new tariffs on each other's goods
    * China to buy more U.S. goods and services
    * U.S. yield curve steepens as trade worries ease
    * U.S. retail sales rise less than expected

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Friday, pushing yields lower, as investors largely shrugged off
news that the United States and China have agreed on the text of
a preliminary trade deal as both nations canceled new tariffs on
each other's goods set to take effect on Sunday.
    Analysts said the deal has largely been priced in, ending
weeks of back-and-forth speculation about the two countries'
trade negotiations.
    Under the phase one trade agreement, no new tariffs will be
applied on both Chinese and U.S. products on Sunday, both the
U.S. and China said. The United States also agreed to modify its
tariffs on Chinese goods in a "significant way," while China
would buy substantially more U.S. goods and services, the U.S.
Trade Representative's office said on Friday.

    "For the most part, this is the average of what the
pessimists and the optimists have priced in," said Guy LeBas,
chief fixed income strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
    "The actual news has not moved Treasury valuations much.
Also keep in mind that the interest rate market has priced in a
lot of these yesterday," he added.
    On Thursday, news reports said the United States has reached
a "phase one" trade deal in principle with China. According to
two sources, the United States has offered to reduce tariffs on
about $375 billion in Chinese goods by 50% across the board and
suspend tariffs on $160 billion in goods scheduled to go into
effect on Sunday.
    U.S. Treasury yields advanced to four-week highs on the
news.
    In late morning trading, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note
 fell to 1.824% from 1.899% late on Thursday.
    Yields on 30-year bonds dropped to 2.246% from
2.321% on Thursday.
    U.S. two-year yields, meanwhile, were down at
1.603%, from Thursday's 1.67%. 
    With trade concerns on the back burner with a preliminary
deal, the yield curve steepened, with the spread between the
two-year and 10-year note yields rising to as much as 26 basis
points, the widest gap in four weeks.
    "In the long run, the deal is not a major one, but it does
take trade tensions off the table," said Stan Shipley, fixed
income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.
    "It's unlikely though that they get to a Phase 2 or Phase 3
deal because those are the tough issues to handle such as
intellectual property," he added.
    The anticipation of a trade deal has overshadowed a
lackluster retail sales report, which showed a
lower-than-expected 0.2% increase in November. That could
negatively affect economic growth in the fourth quarter.

    
      December 13 Friday 11:41AM New York / 1641 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.5275       1.5587    -0.013
 Six-month bills               1.525        1.5622    -0.016
 Two-year note                 99-206/256   1.6017    -0.068
 Three-year note               100-6/256    1.617     -0.080
 Five-year note                99-68/256    1.6549    -0.081
 Seven-year note               99-28/256    1.7616    -0.077
 10-year note                  99-88/256    1.8226    -0.076
 30-year bond                  102-236/256  2.2404    -0.081
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         3.00         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        -1.25         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        -2.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -7.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)
