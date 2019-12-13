REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as trade deal largely priced in

(Corrects typo in first paragraph) * China, U.S. agree on text of Phase one deal * U.S., China to cancel new tariffs on each other's goods * China to buy more U.S. goods and services * U.S. yield curve steepens as trade worries ease * U.S. retail sales rise less than expected By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Friday, pushing yields lower, as investors largely shrugged off news that the United States and China have agreed on the text of a preliminary trade deal as both nations canceled new tariffs on each other's goods set to take effect on Sunday. Analysts said the deal has largely been priced in, ending weeks of back-and-forth speculation about the two countries' trade negotiations. Under the phase one trade agreement, no new tariffs will be applied on both Chinese and U.S. products on Sunday, both the U.S. and China said. The United States also agreed to modify its tariffs on Chinese goods in a "significant way," while China would buy substantially more U.S. goods and services, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday. "For the most part, this is the average of what the pessimists and the optimists have priced in," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "The actual news has not moved Treasury valuations much. Also keep in mind that the interest rate market has priced in a lot of these yesterday," he added. On Thursday, news reports said the United States has reached a "phase one" trade deal in principle with China. According to two sources, the United States has offered to reduce tariffs on about $375 billion in Chinese goods by 50% across the board and suspend tariffs on $160 billion in goods scheduled to go into effect on Sunday. U.S. Treasury yields advanced to four-week highs on the news. In late morning trading, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note fell to 1.824% from 1.899% late on Thursday. Yields on 30-year bonds dropped to 2.246% from 2.321% on Thursday. U.S. two-year yields, meanwhile, were down at 1.603%, from Thursday's 1.67%. With trade concerns on the back burner with a preliminary deal, the yield curve steepened, with the spread between the two-year and 10-year note yields rising to as much as 26 basis points, the widest gap in four weeks. "In the long run, the deal is not a major one, but it does take trade tensions off the table," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York. "It's unlikely though that they get to a Phase 2 or Phase 3 deal because those are the tough issues to handle such as intellectual property," he added. The anticipation of a trade deal has overshadowed a lackluster retail sales report, which showed a lower-than-expected 0.2% increase in November. That could negatively affect economic growth in the fourth quarter. December 13 Friday 11:41AM New York / 1641 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.5275 1.5587 -0.013 Six-month bills 1.525 1.5622 -0.016 Two-year note 99-206/256 1.6017 -0.068 Three-year note 100-6/256 1.617 -0.080 Five-year note 99-68/256 1.6549 -0.081 Seven-year note 99-28/256 1.7616 -0.077 10-year note 99-88/256 1.8226 -0.076 30-year bond 102-236/256 2.2404 -0.081 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 3.00 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -1.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -7.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)