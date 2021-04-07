Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. yields mostly down with market in consolidation phase

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

 (Fixes typo in the last paragraph to December 2022)
    NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were
mostly lower on Wednesday in generally quiet trading, with the
market in a period of consolidation following a heavy stretch in
the last few weeks that saw yields on benchmark 10-year notes
hit their highest in about 14 months.
    Yields on the front end to the so-called belly of the curve
were down, while those on the very long end were firmer. U.S.
10-year yields, however, dropped to a two-week low.
    "The conviction for today is more limited and more akin to a
period of consolidation around the current levels and trading
volumes are muted," said Ben Jeffery, rates strategist, at BMO
Capital Markets in New York. 
    In mid-morning trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was
little changed at 1.656%, from 1.657% on Tuesday.
    U.S. 30-year yields were up a bit at 2.33%, from
Tuesday's 2.316%.
    U.S. 5-year note yields continued their descent, at 0.857%
, from Wednesday's 0.872%.
    Movements in 5-year notes reflect interest rate
expectations, analysts said. Recent declines in the 5-year yield
suggested that investors are not really buying aggressive
pricing in the futures market of the first hike from the Federal
Reserve.
    On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields slipped to
0.154%, from 0.161% on Monday.
    For a third straight session, the yield curve flattened on
Wednesday, with the spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year
yields slid to 150.10 basis points.    
    The Fed is also scheduled to release later on Wednesday the
minutes of its last policy meeting in March, though analysts do
not expect them to have a major impact on the market.
    "I don't think we'll see much change in the Fed's tone. They
will probably still sound dovish," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
senior rates strategist, at TD Securities. "One thing I will be
looking at would be clarification on what constitutes
'sufficient further progress' as stated by the Fed."
    At the March meeting, the Fed projected that the U.S.
economy will grow at 6.5% clip this year, benefitting from the
massive fiscal stimulus and expected success of the COVID
vaccines.
    Eurodollar futures, which track interest rate expectations,
have come off a bit in terms of pricing the first Fed rate hike.
On Wednesday, the futures market has priced a full Fed
tightening in March 2023, after showing a full hike by December
2022 the last few days.
    
      April 7 Wednesday 10:28AM New York / 1428 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.02         0.0203    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.035        0.0355    0.001
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   0.1527    -0.008
 Three-year note               99-200/256   0.3249    -0.011
 Five-year note                99-122/256   0.8576    -0.014
 Seven-year note               99-138/256   1.3193    -0.013
 10-year note                  95-60/256    1.6508    -0.005
 20-year bond                  94-76/256    2.2321    0.004
 30-year bond                  90-84/256    2.3261    0.010
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        13.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -23.50        -0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Toby Chopra)
