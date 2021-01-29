Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

REFILE-TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after inflation data, focus on jobs next week

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

0 Min Read

 (Refiles to change day to Friday in fourth paragraph)
    * Market consolidation likely next week -BMO
    * U.S. inflation data better than expected, lifts yields
    * U.S. yield curve steepens after flattening for most of the
week
    * U.S. overnight repo rate rises from Thursday's 8-month low

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields extended
gains on Friday after data showed inflation perked up last
month, while employment costs rose suggesting the world's
largest economy is on the mend from the devastating effects of
the pandemic.
    Next week's U.S. non-farm payrolls report should provide
more evidence about where the economy and interest rates are
headed.
    "Ahead of the NFP, we are biased toward an extension of the
process of consolidation," said BMO Capital in a research note.
"With a period of consolidation as the path of least resistance,
we'd skew the risks in favor of a retest of 99.4 basis points in
10s before another attempt to breach the upper bound of 1.186%."
    U.S. yields slowed their rise Friday afternoon as index
extension month-end buying kicked in from portfolio managers. 
    Index extension happens when bond portfolios that track
indexes are rebalanced at the end of the month.
    In January, investors sold Treasuries and bought stocks. To
rebalance that, investors following indexes would have to buy
Treasuries and sell stocks.
    Yields already were on the rise overnight, in tandem with
those in Europe, after a Reuters story, citing sources, said the
European Central Bank was unlikely to cut its already-record low
policy rate as this would do little to revive the pandemic-hit
euro zone economy. 
    The U.S. yield curve steepened as long yields rose following
the inflation number, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year
notes hitting 98.30 basis points, the widest in
about a week.
    U.S. data showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE)
price index, excluding the volatile food and energy component, 
increased 0.3% after being unchanged in November. The core PCE
index is the preferred inflation measure for the Fed's 2%
target.
    "Inflation was a little better than expected and trending in
the right direction," said Patrick Leary, chief market
strategist, at broker-dealer Incapital.
    The break-even inflation rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities, a gauge of expected annual
inflation over the next 10 years, rose to as high as 2.089%, in
wake of the PCE price data, up from 2.04% on Thursday.
    A separate report from the Labor Department on Friday showed
its employment cost index (ECI), the broadest measure of labor
costs, rose 0.7% last quarter after advancing 0.5% in the third
quarter.
    In afternoon trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield
 rose to 1.097%, from 1.055% late on Thursday. It hit
a one-week high of 1.105%.
    U.S. 30-year yields advanced to 1.863% from
Thursday's 1.819%, after earlier rising to a one-week peak of
1.87%. 
    U.S. two-year yields remained anchored, slightly down on the
day at 0.117%, from 0.121% on Thursday.
    In the short-term market, the U.S. overnight repo rate on
Friday rose to 0.09% versus Thursday's 0.03%, the
lowest since May 2020. Since July, the repo rate has declined as
much as 14 basis points, suggesting excess market liquidity.
    The decline has been attributed to inflows into the repo
market from government sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac at this time of the month, which should be a regular
occurrence, but seemed to have an bigger-than-usual reaction. 
  
      January 29 Friday 3:39PM New York / 2039 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0575       0.0583    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.0725       0.0735    -0.006
 Two-year note                 100-4/256    0.1172    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-210/256   0.186     0.000
 Five-year note                99-166/256   0.4462    0.016
 Seven-year note               99-196/256   0.7845    0.029
 10-year note                  97-240/256   1.0979    0.043
 20-year bond                  94-248/256   1.6748    0.046
 30-year bond                  94-144/256   1.8637    0.045
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        4.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -24.50         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci
and Richard Chang)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up