REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields lower on soft manufacturing report, inflation concerns

By Ross Kerber

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Traders sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on
Monday on a soft manufacturing report and as they positioned
ahead of government funding plans.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.3 basis
points at 1.1856% in morning trading, continuing a pattern of 
declines playing out since the spring. It touched as low as
1.184%, its lowest since July 20, shortly after a report from
the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. manufacturing
continued to grow in July, but at a slower pace for the second
straight month.
    The report reinforced the idea that economic growth may have
peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr
Trust, driving investors to buy the safe Treasuries. "It's the
theme where supply constraints may be constraining economic
growth," he said.
    The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was at -1.185% after reaching as low as -1.194%,
its latest record low, as investors priced in higher inflation
expectations.
    The demand for Treasuries came despite higher equity markets
on Monday on anticipation of infrastructure spending and strong
second-quarter earnings.
    A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases stemming from the highly
infectious Delta variant, particularly in areas with lower
vaccination rates, threatens to interrupt previous forecasts of
a strong economic recovery. 
    Traders will learn more context later on Monday when the 
Treasury announces its funding plans for the third quarter. The
government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on
Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until
October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may
include suspending some investments and security
issuance.
    The trading sent lower a closely watched part of the U.S.
Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two-
and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of
economic expectations. It was 101 basis points, about 3 basis
points lower than Friday's close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2
basis points at 0.1761%.
      
    
