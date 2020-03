TREASURIES-After volatile quarter, yields steady on Fed buying, rebalancing

(Recasts, updates market activity, adds analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on Tuesday were on track for a steady finish to a volatile quarter that saw several instruments touch record lows in early March before recovering as government efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 0.6774% on Tuesday afternoon. Analysts said the trading reflected aggressive asset purchases by the Federal Reserve and managers who rebalanced their portfolios as March drew to a close. The figure also was twice the record low of 0.318% that yields on the 10-year note reached on March 9 as the extent of the pandemic was becoming clear and wiping away the economic optimism that many felt at the start of the year, when the note approached 2%. Yields on other longer-dated Treasuries saw a similar dynamic. But yields on shorter-term ones have not rebounded, indicating little expectation of higher interest rates anytime soon. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield for instance was down less than a basis point at 0.224% in afternoon trading and was as low as 0.206%, a level not seen since 2013. Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray & Co, said the recent steadiness in Treasuries showed investors finally settling into positions. Improved liquidity has also helped, he said. "Leading up to the quarter-end, folks have taken so many actions in their portfolios and balance sheets that they are finally taking a little breather and feeling a little more comfortable with their risk exposure," he said. A test will come on Wednesday as the pressure to take on risk eases, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management. "When we get past the month-end we will be seeing how well the market functions," Lorizio said. So far in March, the Fed has taken steps including cutting interest rates, offered temporary swap lines to foreign central banks, and set up various credit facilities. No bids were submitted for the Fed's overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation on Tuesday, and just $250 million in bids were submitted and accepted for a 13-day repo operation earlier in the day, the New York Fed said on its website. The operations are intended to keep the federal funds rate within its target range, and the lack of interest from primary dealers suggests liquidity has improved in the market for short-term government securities. Global stock markets dipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while the MSCI benchmark of world equities was on pace to finish its worst quarter since the financial crisis of 2008. March 31 Tuesday 2:29PM New York / 1829 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 179-18/32 -1-5/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-212/256 0 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.13 0.1322 0.043 Six-month bills 0.12 0.1217 0.015 Two-year note 100-77/256 0.224 -0.004 Three-year note 100-176/256 0.2662 -0.016 Five-year note 100-178/256 0.3595 -0.019 Seven-year note 100-144/256 0.543 -0.006 10-year note 107-216/256 0.6774 0.006 30-year bond 116-104/256 1.3324 0.047 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.50 2.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 4.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.25 2.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Nick Zieminski)