TREASURIES-As oil plunges, safety-seeking investors see no inflation risk

(Updates market activity, adds SocGen analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors drove U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on Monday, as plunging oil prices led traders to discount inflation risks while Congress struggled to prop up economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down 3 basis points at 0.6258% on Monday afternoon. Analysts said the trading indicated investors moving to the safety of Treasuries as Wall Street fell with U.S. crude oil futures turning negative for the first time in history. The drama also diminished expectations for future inflation as household spending dries up, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services. The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 0.9612%, down from a close of 1.6437% in the previous session and its lowest since April 2. The figures "are telling you people aren't really concerned about inflation. Eventually inflation could be a problem, but right now people are worried about disinflation," Richman said. Inflation diminishes the purchasing power of future bond interest payments, causing bond prices to drop and yields to rise. Historically the so-called "breakeven" rate for the two types of 10-year Treasuries has been closer to 2% or 2.5%, though it reached below 0.1% during the 2008 financial crisis and, more recently, to 0.5735% on March 19. "They shouldn't be below 1%," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy, Societe Generale. "That’s entirely because of the sharp decline in oil prices. Bonds are starting to price in very low inflation expectations," she said. A dramatic fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and a glut of global crude supply are hitting the markets all at once, while plans by oil-producing nations to cut output will not come quickly. Separately, U.S. Democrats and Republicans feuded on Monday over who was responsible for delay even as they worked on details of a possible $450 billion-plus deal to provide more aid to small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.2017%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, at 42 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than Friday's close. April 20 Monday 2:53PM New York / 1853 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 180-27/32 0-31/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-20/256 0-48/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1 0.1017 -0.022 Six-month bills 0.1425 0.1446 -0.025 Two-year note 100-86/256 0.2017 -0.004 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.2526 -0.002 Five-year note 100-184/256 0.3532 -0.011 Seven-year note 100-200/256 0.5103 -0.023 10-year note 108-80/256 0.6258 -0.030 30-year bond 119-28/256 1.2322 -0.046 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 21.75 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.50 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)