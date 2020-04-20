Bonds News
April 20, 2020 / 7:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-As oil plunges, safety-seeking investors see no inflation risk

Ross Kerber

5 Min Read

 (Updates market activity, adds SocGen analyst comment)
    By Ross Kerber
    BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors drove
U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on Monday, as plunging oil
prices led traders to discount  inflation risks while Congress
struggled to prop up economic activity amid the COVID-19
pandemic.
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down
3 basis points at 0.6258% on Monday afternoon. 
    Analysts said the trading indicated investors moving to the
safety of Treasuries as Wall Street fell with U.S. crude oil
futures turning negative for the first time in
history.
    The drama also diminished expectations for future inflation
as household spending dries up, said Andrew Richman, director of
fixed income strategies at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.
    The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year
Treasury notes was 0.9612%, down from a close of
1.6437% in the previous session and its lowest since April 2.
    The figures "are telling you people aren't really concerned
about inflation. Eventually inflation could be a problem, but
right now people are worried about disinflation," Richman said.
    Inflation diminishes the purchasing power of future bond
interest payments, causing bond prices to drop and yields to
rise. 
    Historically the so-called "breakeven" rate for the two
types of 10-year Treasuries has been closer to 2% or 2.5%,
though it reached below 0.1% during the 2008 financial crisis
and, more recently, to 0.5735% on March 19.
    "They shouldn't be below 1%," said Subadra Rajappa, head of
U.S. rates strategy, Societe Generale. "That’s entirely because
of the sharp decline in oil prices. Bonds are starting to price
in very low inflation expectations," she said.
    A dramatic fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak
and a glut of global crude supply are hitting the markets all at
once, while plans by oil-producing nations to cut output will
not come quickly.
    Separately, U.S. Democrats and Republicans feuded on Monday
over who was responsible for delay even as they worked on
details of a possible $450 billion-plus deal to provide more aid
to small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus
pandemic.
    The two-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was
down less than a basis point at 0.2017%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes,              seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, at 42 basis points, about 2 basis points lower
than Friday's close.
          
      April 20 Monday 2:53PM New York / 1853 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               180-27/32    0-31/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-20/256   0-48/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1          0.1017    -0.022
 Six-month bills               0.1425       0.1446    -0.025
 Two-year note                 100-86/256   0.2017    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-254/256   0.2526    -0.002
 Five-year note                100-184/256  0.3532    -0.011
 Seven-year note               100-200/256  0.5103    -0.023
 10-year note                  108-80/256   0.6258    -0.030
 30-year bond                  119-28/256   1.2322    -0.046
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        21.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        14.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        11.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -38.50        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below