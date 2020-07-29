TREASURIES-Awaiting word from the Fed, yields fall back on weak dollar

By Ross Kerber July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved back from earlier increases ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement due on Wednesday afternoon, as a lower U.S. dollar drew in foreign buyers. The benchmark 10-year yield was down less than a basis point at 0.579% in morning trading, after reaching as high as 0.594% earlier in the session. The U.S. dollar fell to a two-year low on Wednesday as pressure built on the Fed to take a dovish policy stance while the COVID-19 pandemic continued to surge. The dollar's performance made the U.S. government bonds more attractive to foreign purchasers and helped drive down yields, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist for Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. A lower dollar also has a stimulative impact and reduces pressure on the Fed to take further action. "Right now the dollar is doing the Fed's work for them," LeBas said. Fed officials are not expected to offer new economic projections or to announce any major policy decisions when they issue a policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) or when Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference a half hour later. But the stakes for the central bank are high as recent data suggests an economic recovery may have stalled and that declining trends in unemployment may have reversed. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 44 basis points, roughly unchanged from Tuesday's close but well off the level of 68 basis points it reached on June 5. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1367% in morning trading. July 29 Wednesday 9:22AM New York / 1322 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1075 0.109 0.000 Six-month bills 0.115 0.117 -0.007 Two-year note 99-250/256 0.1367 -0.006 Three-year note 99-230/256 0.1594 -0.006 Five-year note 99-242/256 0.261 -0.005 Seven-year note 99-154/256 0.4328 -0.008 10-year note 100-112/256 0.579 -0.002 20-year bond 102-24/256 1.008 0.000 30-year bond 100-168/256 1.2236 0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)