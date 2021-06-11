Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Bears bail out as 10-year Treasuries eye best week in a year

By Ross Kerber, Tom Westbrook

    * Ten-year yield hits 3-month low, investors rush to cover
shorts 
    * Ten-year yield down nearly 13bps this week, steepest fall
in 1yr
    * 2s/10s spread hits narrowest since Feb

    BOSTON / SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury yields were close to their biggest weekly decline
in a year on Friday as the market deemed a spike in inflation to
be transitory, squeezing bears out of short positions.
    The 10-year yield, which falls when prices rise,
was down about a basis point at 1.4502% on Friday after touching
as low as 1.428% earlier in the session, its lowest since early
March. At that point, the yield had fallen roughly 13 basis
points for the week so far, the steepest weekly drop since last
June.
    Traders said short-covering was driving the bond rally, in a
market which remains the recipient of enormous Federal Reserve
support, after U.S. inflation data on Thursday was dismissed as
insufficiently scary to prompt early tapering of
stimulus.
    TD Securities' Global Head of Rates Strategy Priya Misra
said the pattern was triggered once the benchmark yield fell
below 1.5%, the low end of its range in recent weeks, on June 9.
That would have prompted an exit from many "steepener" trades
and meant investors were buying longer-term debt since then, she
said.
    "I see this more as flow-driven trading rather than
fundamentals," she said of Friday's patterns.
    Year-on-year consumer prices did rise 5%, the biggest jump
in nearly 13 years, but big contributions from price rises for 
airline tickets and used cars were seen as unsustainable and in
keeping with the Fed's forecasts for a temporary spike.

    "The market is short bonds, and has been trading that
re-flation theme since last September," said Imre Speizer, a
market strategist at Westpac in New Zealand.
    "Traders have been holding on to old, stale positions and
the market needs news to endorse those positions. This didn't
endorse it, so more of those traders have just capitulated," he
said.
    Short positions in Treasuries had hit their highest since
2018, according to JP Morgan positioning data last week.
    Their unwinding has flatted the yield curve to push the gap
between policy-sensitive 2-year notes and 10-year notes 
 as low as 128 basis points early in Friday's
trading, its narrowest in three months. It was last at 131 basis
points, two basis point higher than Thursday's close.
    The gap between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds
was at 142 basis points, less than a basis point higher than
Thursday's close.
    At the long end of the curve, the 30-year yield
was at 2.1455% and touched as low as 2.122%, the lowest since
late February.
     
      June 11 Friday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0275       0.0279    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.04         0.0406    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-244/256   0.149     -0.002
 Three-year note               99-220/256   0.2971    -0.005
 Five-year note                100-28/256   0.7275    -0.004
 Seven-year note               100-192/256  1.1376    -0.004
 10-year note                  101-156/256  1.4502    -0.009
 20-year bond                  103          2.0655    -0.008
 30-year bond                  105-12/256   2.1455    -0.009
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.75        -0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and by Tom Westbrook in
Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Nick Zieminski)
