TREASURIES-Bears bail out as 10-year Treasuries eye best week in a year

By Ross Kerber, Tom Westbrook

0 Min Read

    * Ten-year yield hits 3-month low, investors rush to cover
shorts 
    * Ten-year yield down as much as 13 bps this week, steepest
fall
in 1 yr
    * Another new record for Fed's reverse repo facility

 (Updates with market activity, analyst comment, Fed facility
details)
    BOSTON / SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury yields were close to their biggest weekly decline
in a year on Friday as the market deemed a spike in inflation to
be transitory, squeezing bears out of short positions.
    The 10-year yield, which falls when prices rise,
was nearly unchanged at 1.4603% on Friday afternoon after
touching as low as 1.428% earlier in the session, its lowest
since early March. At that point, the yield had fallen roughly
13 basis points for the week, the steepest weekly drop since
last June.
    Traders said short-covering was driving the bond rally, in a
market that remains the recipient of enormous Federal Reserve
support, after U.S. inflation data on Thursday was dismissed as
insufficiently scary to prompt early tapering of
stimulus.
    TD Securities global head of rates strategy Priya Misra said
the pattern was triggered once the benchmark yield fell below
1.5%, the low end of its range in recent weeks, on June 9. That
would have prompted an exit from many "steepener" trades and
meant investors were buying longer-term debt since then, she
said.
    "I see this more as flow-driven trading rather than
fundamentals," she said of Friday's patterns.
    Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics, said the
move back up in yields on Friday also reflected investment 
strategies as traders positioned ahead of comments due from 
U.S. Federal Reserve officials next week. 
    "Today was just a little unwinding, people taking chips off
the table," she said.
    The Fed accepted all $547.8 billion in bids submitted into
its reverse repurchase facility on Friday, a fifth consecutive
record amount.
    Money fund managers have embraced the facility as a place to
park cash, putting pressure on short-term interest rates. The
one-month Treasury bill was at 0.0076%, just above
the 0% level it last touched on May 28.
    A reopening U.S. economy meant year-on-year consumer prices
did rise 5%, the biggest jump in nearly 13 years, data on
Thursday showed. But big contributions from price rises for 
airline tickets and used cars were seen as unsustainable and in
keeping with the Fed's forecasts for a temporary spike.

    Short positions in Treasuries had hit their highest since
2018, according to JP Morgan positioning data last week.
    Their unwinding has flattened the yield curve to push the
gap between policy-sensitive 2-year notes and 10-year notes 
 as low as 128 basis points early in Friday's
trading, its narrowest in three months. It was last at 131 basis
points, two basis points higher than Thursday's close.
    The gap between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds
was at 140 basis points, about a basis point lower than
Thursday's close.
    At the long end of the curve, the 30-year yield
was at 2.1462% and touched as low as 2.122%, the lowest since
late February.
      June 11 Friday 2:16 PM New York / 1816 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0275       0.0279    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.0375       0.038     -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-243/256   0.1509    0.000
 Three-year note               99-210/256   0.3102    0.008
 Five-year note                100-6/256    0.7452    0.013
 Seven-year note               100-168/256  1.1516    0.010
 10-year note                  101-132/256  1.4603    0.001
 20-year bond                  102-236/256  2.0702    -0.004
 30-year bond                  105-8/256    2.1462    -0.008
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.75        -0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and by Tom Westbrook in
Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Nick Zieminski)
