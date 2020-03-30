TREASURIES-Benchmark yield lower after coronavirus stay-at-home extension

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Monday as investors sought safety after U.S. President Donald Trump extended stay-at-home guidelines to battle the worsening coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 6 basis points at 0.6839%, showing continued investor interest even on a day when U.S. stocks were higher, breaking the pattern typically seen in trading sessions during less-stressed times. A closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve, the gap between the 2-year and 10-year notes, stood near 45 basis points, up 2 basis points from its close on Friday and in line with its level of last week. The emphasis on safety came as central banks and the United States try to contain the damage of the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has upended the global economy. Trump on Sunday abandoned a hotly criticized plan to get the economy up and running again by mid-April, after a top medical adviser said more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus outbreak. Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics, said the declines showed investors' continuing concerns about the pandemic and whether governments are responding appropriately. "There's a big demand for safety, still. We knew it was going to be a long process," she said. She also said the results of several U.S. Treasury auctions that took place on Monday showed investors were seeking to buy more short-term treasuries even as the government increased the supply of them. "There are a ton of bills and people still want more, because next to cash it's the most liquid thing you can purchase," Rupert said. Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust, pointed to several positive technical signs helping support yields, including relatively strong liquidity measures, and said that few investors seem to be needing to use emergency Fed facilities like additional repurchase agreement operations. A term repurchase operation on Friday received no bids, and one on Monday received just $1 billion of bids, out of a possible $500 billion available on each day. "The market over the past three weeks has really whipsawed in both directions. Now everybody is taking a breather and trying to figure out where do we go from here," Barnes said. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.3 basis points at 0.2281% in afternoon trading. The yield on the three-month U.S. Treasury bill was up 5.9 basis points at 0.0585%, after temporarily turning negative overnight. March 30 Monday 3:02PM New York / 1902 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 180-8/32 1-6/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-184/256 0-116/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0585 0.043 Six-month bills 0.0825 0.0837 0.059 Two-year note 100-75/256 0.2281 -0.033 Three-year note 100-162/256 0.2849 -0.024 Five-year note 100-144/256 0.3863 -0.038 Seven-year note 100-118/256 0.5578 -0.061 10-year note 107-200/256 0.6839 -0.060 30-year bond 117-52/256 1.303 -0.032 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.50 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 3.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 5.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.00 5.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall)