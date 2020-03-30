Bonds News
March 30, 2020 / 9:28 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

TREASURIES-Benchmark yield recovers in late trading

Ross Kerber

4 Min Read

 (Updates with market activity, analyst comment)
    By Ross Kerber
    BOSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury
yields recovered from lows in late trading on Monday as
investors looked to some positive healthcare news and took signs
from a stock market rally.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.8 basis
points at 0.7264% late on Monday after dropping as low as 0.599%
in morning trading.
    Yields on shorter-term treasuries did not recover as much
however.  A closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve, the
gap between the two-year and 10-year notes, stood near 49 basis
points, up six basis points  from its close on Friday and in
line with its level of last week.
    The re-embrace of risk by some investors on Monday came as
central banks and the United States try to contain damage from
the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has upended the global
economy.
    In one sign seen as positive, the U.S. government cut deals
with Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc MRNA.O and said
it was in talks with at least two other companies to prepare
them to produce massive quantities of coronavirus
vaccines.
    Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust,
said Monday's trading seemed to reflect that news as well as
rising stock markets, a traditional dynamic that seemed paused
during earlier points of trading.
    "It does seem like there is more optimism," he said. 
    U.S. stocks rose on Monday, led in part by healthcare
shares.
    Still, the results of several short-term Treasury auctions
earlier in the day showed investors continue to worry about the
pandemic and whether governments are responding appropriately,
said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action
Economics.
    "There are a ton of bills and people still want more,
because next to cash it's the most liquid thing you can
purchase," Rupert said. 
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.1
basis points at 0.23% in afternoon trading.
    The yield on the three-month U.S. Treasury bill was up 4.3
basis points at 0.0585%, after temporarily turning negative
overnight.
      March 30 Monday 5:07PM New York / 2107 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               179-1/32     -0-1/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              138-104/256  0-36/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0575       0.0585    0.043
 Six-month bills               0.08         0.0811    0.056
 Two-year note                 100-74/256   0.23      -0.031
 Three-year note               100-152/256  0.2981    -0.011
 Five-year note                100-106/256  0.4162    -0.008
 Seven-year note               100-60/256   0.5908    -0.028
 10-year note                  107-92/256   0.7264    -0.018
 30-year bond                  116-56/256   1.3395    0.004
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        26.25         2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        17.25         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.00         2.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.50         6.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -49.00         5.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber
Editing by Nick Zieminski, Sonya Hepinstall and Tom Brown)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below