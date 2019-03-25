TREASURIES-Benchmark yields near one-year lows as Fed policy in focus

* Dovish tilt by Fed main market driver * Three-month, 10-year yield curve modestly inverted * Treasury to sell $113 bln notes this week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held near more than one-year lows on Monday while the yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes was modestly inverted as investors evaluated last week’s dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday stunned investors by abandoning projections for any interest rate hikes this year and saying it would halt the steady decline of its balance sheet in September. The yield curve inverted on Friday after disappointing manufacturing data in the United States and Germany further raised concerns about the slowing global economy. An unexpected improvement in German business morale in March on Monday, however, briefly helped to lift yields off their lows. After rallying by around 20 basis points last week a new catalyst may be needed to send 10-year yields much below current levels. “I think it’s hard for 10-year notes to continue to rally much further through this without some more confirming signals that the economy is actually in bad shape,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. The yields were last 2.444 percent after falling to 2.418 percent on Friday, the lowest since January 2018. The yield curve between three-month notes and 10-year yields was inverted by around one basis point, slightly less than levels reached on Friday. The inversion, if it persists, is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one-to-two years. Typically, however, the curve will chop around for some time before confirming an economic downturn. Unprecedented central bank stimulus may have also altered the curve dynamics, making an inversion a less clear signal of economic weakness than in the past. “We’re examining yield curve relationships in an environment where the Fed still has enormous control over the long end of the curve, given how much they own on their balance sheet, and we’re dealing with a very accommodative global policy regime as well,” said Simons. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday it was understandable for markets to be nervous when the yield curve flattened, though he was still confident about the U.S. economic growth outlook. The Treasury Department will sell $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week, including $40 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $41 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. (Editing by Susan Thomas)