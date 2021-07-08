TREASURIES-Bond rally extends as investors turn for safety

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Treasuries extended a sharp rally into an eighth straight session on Thursday, amid a risk-averse tone in financial markets and a shift in positioning as investors see cracks in the recovery and cooling risks of high inflation.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell nearly 5 basis points to 1.2750%, the lowest since around mid-February. The weekly fall is already 14.6 basis points, which if sustained would be the biggest in more than year.

Twenty and 30-year Treasury yields also fell to their lowest levels since February, extending Wednesday moves, and the gap between two-year and 10-year yields also hit its narrowest in five months.

The rally in prices, which has sent yields lower, began in late June with no obvious trigger, but has occurred in the wake of a hawkish shift in tone from the Federal Reserve that was reinforced by minutes published on Wednesday.

“The message from the Fed remains that momentum continues to improve, necessitating a less dovish stance,” said analysts at TD Securities in a market note.

“This has made higher inflation less likely amid a more responsive Fed, potentially keeping the curve flatter for now.”

Chinese bonds also posted their sharpest leap in almost a year on Thursday after China’s cabinet surprised markets by floating easier monetary policy, highlighting concerns about some soft spots in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Ten-year Chinese government bond yields fell 6.6 basis points to drop below 3% for the first time since last August. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Alex Richardson)