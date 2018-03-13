TREASURIES-Bond yields fall on slowing inflation, Tillerson ouster

(Updates news, yields, chart) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday morning in choppy trading, turned down by news that President Donald Trump had ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and by earlier news that February consumer price data cooled, suggesting the anticipated pickup in inflation is likely to be gradual. The Labor Department reported its Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month, in line with expectations, but had slowed compared with its 0.5 percent jump in January. January's surge in inflation cemented investors' expectation of an interest rate hike in March, and increased the possibility of a fourth hike in 2018. Although February's data was in line with expectations, it reduced the possibility of a fourth rate hike this year, with Fed funds futures data showing investor expectations fell from 28 percent before the release to 25 percent following it. "It certainly presents some more difficult questions for the central bank if they look to embark on a more aggressive hiking cycle next week," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Speaking about the Fed, he continued: "How do they expect to get inflation materially higher if they are already starting to see some signs of spotty weakness?" In the 12 months through February, the CPI rose 2.2 percent, up from 2.1 percent in January. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI gained 0.2 percent, in line with expectations, after accelerating 0.3 percent in January. Also boosting bond prices was news that Trump on Tuesday said he was replacing Secretary of State Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo. Yields fell on uncertainty over U.S. foreign policy going forward, which will involve negotiations on trade and with North Korea. U.S. Treasuries are safe-haven investments, which means money flows to them during periods of market turmoil. Still, Treasuries retraced some of those losses by midmorning trade. "I don’t think Tillerson out and a replacement is a shock to the market that lasts very much at all," said David Kotok, chairman of money management firm Cumberland Advisors in Sarasota, Florida. Given the previous rapid changes in staff in the Trump administration, "expectations of this kind of turnover are now regularly accepted for the markets,” said Kotok. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.852 percent, down from 2.870 percent at Monday’s close. The two-year note, which is particularly sensitive to Fed interest rate policy, was down to 2.258 percent, below its last close at 2.266 percent. The 30-year bond was down to 3.122 percent, below its last close at 3.129 percent. March 13 Tuesday 10:17AM New York / 1417 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-22/32 -0-1/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 120-52/256 0 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.68 1.7107 0.029 Six-month bills 1.8575 1.9012 0.026 Two-year note 99-248/256 2.2661 0.000 Three-year note 99-216/256 2.4293 -0.005 Five-year note 99-242/256 2.6367 0.002 Seven-year note 99-188/256 2.7921 0.000 10-year note 98-248/256 2.87 0.000 30-year bond 97-104/256 3.1341 0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 27.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 16.00 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -15.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)