TREASURIES-Bond yields rise after GDP calms recession fears

(Recasts; adds analyst quotes; updates yields)

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after stronger-than-expected gross domestic product data suggested fears of an impending recession may be overblown.

The Commerce Department reported that the American economy slowed in the fourth quarter - falling short of the Trump administration’s 3 percent target - but less than economists polled by Reuters had forecast. Recent signs of cooling economic growth have rocked financial markets and led the Federal Reserve to pause its monetary tightening.

Yields across maturities ticked up, with the biggest gains recorded in the middle of the yield curve. The benchmark 10-year government yield, a proxy for market sentiment about the overall health of the economy, was up 3.1 basis points, last at 2.724 percent.

The market was “relieved by the outcome of (the GDP report) as it suggests the economy has more underlying momentum than people had feared. It gave people a little bit of optimism for this year,” said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategies, MUFG Securities.

Solid consumer and business spending led to a 2.6 percent increase in GDP, which was slower than 3.4 percent growth in the previous quarter but above the 2.3 percent forecast.

“Even if we have some bumpy numbers in the first quarter for GDP and associate numbers, the world’s not ending and the risk of recession is not nearly as close as we thought at 8:29 this morning,” said Stan Shipley strategist at Evercore ISI.

Growth has slowed as the boost from the White House’s $1.5 trillion tax cut fades. It has also been restrained by a trade war between the United States and China, which economists say is making businesses and households more cautious about spending.

Two-year yields, which reflect market expectations of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, rose by 1.8 basis points. The Fed has put its monetary tightening on hold, but strong economic data could increase the chances the central bank will resume raising rates. The market response to the data, which saw the yield curve steepen rather than flatten, however, suggests this may not be enough to end the Fed’s pause.

Fed Chair Jerome “Powell made it quite clear: they want to get inflation, at least temporarily, above 2 (percent). The 2 percent target is not a ceiling but a central tendency. And it has been a long time since the central tendency on the core PCE inflator has been 2 percent,” said Shipley.